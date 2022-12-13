Pakistan blames India for 2021 bombing near militant’s home

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s interior minister has accused neighboring India of orchestrating last year’s car bombing near the Lahore residence of a militant leader suspected of being behind deadly attacks in Mumbai. Rana Sanaullah Khan said Tuesday that several Pakistanis had already been arrested in recent months, prosecuted and convicted by courts over their links to the June 2021 bombing that killed three people in Lahore near the home of Hafiz Saeed. Saeed, a Pakistani, is the founder of the outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba group. Khan said Pakistan and INTERPOL will seek the arrest of those Indian intelligence operatives who were behind the attack that apparently was aimed at targeting Saeed. He had been designated a terrorist by the U.S. Justice Department after the 2008 bombing in Mumbai.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.