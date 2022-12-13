Paroled Indonesia bombmaker apologizes for 2002 Bali attack

TENGGULUN, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian militant who was paroled last week after serving about half of his original 20-year prison sentence for making the explosives used in the 2002 Bali bombings has apologized to victims’ families. Umar Patek was a leading member of the al-Qaida-linked network Jemaah Islamiyah. It was blamed for the blasts at two nightclubs in Kuta Beach that killed 202 people — mostly foreign tourists — including 88 Australians. Patek spoke to reporters Tueday while visiting another former convict and long-time friend who runs a program aimed at deradicalizing militants. Australia strongly objected to his early release. Indonesian authorities have said Patek was successfully reformed in prison and they will use him to influence other militants to turn away from terrorism.

By TRISNADI and NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press

