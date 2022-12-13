Peru’s ousted President Castillo challenges detention

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s ousted President Pedro Castillo says he is being “unjustly and arbitrarly detained” and thanked his supporters for their “effort and fight” since he was taken into custody last week. Castillo’s remarks came Tuesday during a hearing to determine whether he will spend three years in jail while authorities build a rebellion case against him. Castillo was ousted by lawmakers when he sought to dissolve Congress ahead of an impeachment vote. A judge said he would decide on Castillo’s detention later Tuesday. Castillo’s successor, Dina Boluarte, begged protesters on Tuesday to calm down, saying she hadn’t sought the presidency.

