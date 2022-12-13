Rival Libya PM calls for US to release Lockerbie accused

CAIRO (AP) — One of Libya’s rival prime ministers has called for the release of the former Libyan intelligence officer accused of making the bomb that downed Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, killing all onboard, after he surfaced in U.S. custody earlier this week. American authorities said Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimihad been arrested and would face trial in the United States. On Monday, he appeared in a Washington, D.C., federal court, where he was charged with an act of international terrorism. Fathi Bashagha, the prime minister of one of Libya’s rival governments, seemed to suggest that his rival’s government, based in Tripoli, was somehow complicit in the operation to extract Mas’ud.

