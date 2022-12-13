Scientists declare 2 Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting
By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists have declared on the same day that two active Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a statement Tuesday that Kilauea is no longer eruption. The agency followed with a separate statement declaring Mauna Loa is no longer erupting. Kilauea’s lava in 2018 destroyed 700 Big Island homes. Mauna Loa’s lava recently stalled before reaching a major highway connecting the east and west sides of the vast island. Alert levels for both volcanoes have been reduced from watch to advisory.