Soccer craze, pride grip Croatia before Argentina semifinal
By SABINA NIKSIC
Associated Press
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Christmas is close but the World Cup semifinal between Croatia and Argentina is closer. Hours before the decisive match in Qatar on Tuesday, workers in Zagreb were removing festive Christmas decorations from a central square in the Croatian capital to make room for another festivity – the central public viewing of the broadcast from Doha. Thousands are expected to gather on Tuesday evening at the Ban Jelacic square despite freezing weather. They are hoping for a repeat of the 2018 World Cup when Croatia made it to the final, in what was a stunning achievement — even though they lost to France.