Storm batters Iberian peninsula, damages roads, buildings

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — An Atlantic storm has slammed into the Iberian peninsula, dumping heavy rain on Portugal and Spain and drawing a line under the severe drought that had gripped the two countries for most of this year. The storm caused widespread flooding Tuesday, especially in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, which lies on the coast. It later moved eastward into Spain where heavy rain washed out roads. No casualties were reported. Portuguese authorities enlisted military equipment to help drain floodwaters in Lisbon, a week after one person died in a similar deluge. City Hall instructed residents to stay inside and told commuters to avoid the city.

