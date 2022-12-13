Ukraine: Doctors from occupied city open hospital in Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A team of doctors and nurses who fled Mariupol as Russian forces closed in on their hospital are starting up a new medical center in the Ukrainian capital to serve people displaced by the war. Around 30 staff from Mariupol’s Hospital Number 2 and a team of cardiac specialists who rescued their equipment from shelling in the eastern city of Kramatorsk started taking patients on Tuesday. The new facility is a pared down version of what they left behind — they’re renting a floor within a larger medical center. A study released last week found nearly 80% of Mariupol’s health care infrastructure was destroyed after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and occupied the city.

By VASILISA STEPANENKO and LORI HINNANT Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.