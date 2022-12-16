2 peacekeepers killed, 4 wounded in attack in Mali, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says two U.N. peacekeepers from Nigeria have been killed and four others wounded in an attack on a peace patrol in the town of Timbuktu in northern Mali. The U.N. Security Council says a member of Mali’s security forces was also killed in Friday’s attack. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says one of the peacekeepers killed was a woman. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council strongly condemned the attack. Mali has been in turmoil since a 2012 uprising when mutinous soldiers overthrew the president and created a power vacuum that resulted ultimately in a jihadist insurgency.

