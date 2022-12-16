Each World Cup semifinal seen by 9M people in US

NEW YORK (AP) — Victories by Argentina and France in the World Cup semifinals were each seen by nine million people in the U.S. Argentina’s 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday was seen by 9.3 million. The match was viewed by 6.47 million on Fox, according to Nielsen. The game was viewed by 2.83 million on Spanish-language Telemundo. France’s 2-0 victory over Morocco on Wednesday was viewed by 9 million. The game was seen by 6.59 million on Fox. The win by Les Bleus was seen by 2.41 million on Telemundo, Nielsen said.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.