Mexico president insists relations with Spain still ‘paused’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says his country’s relations with Spain are still “on pause,” one day after Mexico’s top diplomat met with his Spanish counterpart and said relations were being “relaunched.” The confusing about-face Friday involves years-old disputes about Spanish companies operating in Mexico, and Spain’s refusal to apologize for abuses committed during the conquest of Mexico in the colonial era. Mexico’s foreign policy appears to be largely conducted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has also placed “on pause” relations with Peru. López Obrador says Mexico still recognizes Pedro Castillo as Peru’s president despite lawmakers removing him from office for trying to dissolve Congress before a scheduled impeachment vote.

