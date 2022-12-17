Dead boy pulled from rubble of latest Russian hit on Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Emergency crews have pulled the body of a toddler from the rubble in a pre-dawn search for survivors of a Russian missile strike that tore through an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih. The missile was one of what Ukrainian authorities said a day earlier were 16 strikes to through air defenses among 76 fired in the latest Russian attack targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure. The attacks were part of Moscow’s strategy to leave Ukrainian civilians and soldiers in the dark and cold this winter.