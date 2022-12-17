Mexican army says Jalisco drug cartel kidnapped colonel

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican army says the violent Jalisco drug cartel has kidnapped a colonel who commanded a detachment in the gang-dominated northern border city of Nuevo Laredo, across from Laredo, Texas. The kidnapping of Col. José Isidro Grimaldo Muñoz occurred farther south while he was on vacation in the state of Jalisco, the cartel’s home base. It was the second time in less than a month that a Mexican army officer has been attacked by cartels. Gen. Crisóforo Martínez Parra said late Friday that the missing colonel was vacationing at a rural cabin when armed members of the cartel abducted him after a traffic incident.

