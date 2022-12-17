Migrant infant found dead on arrival to Greek island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard reports that an infant has arrived dead to an island on a boat carrying 34 other migrants. It says in a Saturday statement that a patrol vessel found the boat early Friday on a rocky shore near the town of Plomari. An ambulance arrived on the scene soon after, but a doctor merely confirmed the child’s death. Authorities are investigating, and an autopsy is pending. The statement from the coast guard did not say where the migrants were from. Plomari is on the island of Lesbos, close to the Turkish coast.

