Moldova suspends 6 TV channels over alleged misinformation

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Authorities in Moldova say six television channels in the eastern European country have had their broadcast licenses suspended over accusations of misinformation, inaccurate coverage of Russia’s war in Ukraine and “attempts to manipulate public opinion.” The decision to revoke the licenses was announced late Friday by Moldova’s Commission for Exceptional Situations. The commission says the suspensions were made after a review by Moldova’s Audiovisual Council, which found a “lack of correct information in the coverage of national events, but also of the war in Ukraine.”

By STEPHEN McGRATH and CRISTIAN JARDAN Associated Press

