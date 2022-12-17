Skip to Content
N Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles in resumption of testing

By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean and Japanese officials say North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles into waters off its east coast. Sunday’s launches, the North’s first weapons test in a month, came three days after it said it tested a “high-thrust solid-fuel motor” for a new strategic weapon, a development that could allow it to possess a more mobile, harder-to-detect arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the U.S. mainland. In recent months, North Korea has test-fired a barrage of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles including last month’s launch of its developmental, longest-range, liquid-fueled Hwasong-17 ICBM designed to carry multiple warheads.

