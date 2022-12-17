Scholz inaugurates 1st liquefied gas terminal in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz has inaugurated Germany’s first liquefied natural gas terminal, declaring that the speed with which it was put into service is a signal that Europe’s biggest economy will remain strong. The top three officials in the government attended Saturday’s inauguration in the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven in a sign of the importance that Germany attaches to several new LNG terminals that it is scrambling to build following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The terminals are part of a drive to prevent an energy crunch that also includes temporarily reactivating old oil- and coal-fired power stations and extending the life of Germany’s last three nuclear power plants for a few months.

