2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Beijing as virus surges

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese health authorities have reported the nation’s first COVID-19 deaths in more than two weeks. The two deaths occurred in Beijing and come as the illness is surging after China eased the strict “zero-COVID” approach it’s credited with keeping its toll low. Though the official statistics are changing very little, families and funeral workers say deaths tied to COVID-19 have been increasing. As part of its eased policies, China is no longer requiring mass testing and not reporting those who test positive without symptoms. The lack of data has made it more difficult to grasp the scale of the outbreak or its direction. Anecdotal evidence points to a growing caseload, while health experts have projected a possible major wave over the next month or two.

