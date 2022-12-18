3 escaped chimpanzees recaptured in Sweden; 4 shot dead

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Officials at a Swedish Zoo have managed to get three chimpanzees who had broken out of their enclosure back into a secure space, but four others were shot dead. The Furuvik Zoo said in a statement Saturday that the surviving animals are now being looked after and one is receiving veterinary care. The apes had escaped on Wednesday, with some of them making their way out of the monkey house where they lived. Officials were forced to shoot them because of the danger to the public. Two were shot in the zoo grounds and one was confirmed dead inside the monkey house. When keepers were finally able to get inside on Saturday, they found the body of a fourth chimp.

