EXPLAINER: How do parties and states set presidential votes?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No sooner had President Joe Biden told Democrats his preference for reordering the presidential primary calendar than states began balking. Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada all have state laws mandating when their voting will take place. Nonetheless, the Democratic National Committee’s rule-making arm has approved a revamped schedule for early votes for the 2024 presidential primary. It says the first to vote should be South Carolina, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada on the same day, then Georgia and finally Michigan. If states defy the national party and hold primaries on their own schedule, there are a few possible penalties, including refusal to seat the state’s delegates at the national convention.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.