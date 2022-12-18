Skip to Content
Mbappé electrifies in World Cup epic, ends up on losing side

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick in the World Cup final and was the tournament’s leading scorer in Qatar. But he missed out on winning a second straight title. The France superstar was on the losing side of an epic final against Argentina that was settled in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw. He was then consoled on the field by French President Emmanuel Macron. Mbappé had been the leader France desperately needed as time was running out with the defending champions trailing 2-0. The forward had been practically invisible up to that point. But his two goals in less than two minutes carried France back into the match.

