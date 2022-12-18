Russian shelling targets heart of city of Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian military forces have shelled the center of Kherson, the major city that Russian soldiers retreated from last month in one of Moscow’s biggest battlefield setback in Ukraine. Three people were wounded in the attacks, according to a Ukrainian official. The southern city and its surrounding region have come under frequent attack since the Russian pullback. Regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said Sunday that Russia carried out 54 attacks with rocket, mortar and tank fire over the previous day, killing three people and wounding six. Meanwhile in Russia, the governor of the Belgorod region said Sunday that one person was killed and eight wounded in Ukrainian shelling of the region, which lies along Ukraine’s northern border.

