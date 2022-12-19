2nd woman dies after crush at London venue during Asake show

LONDON (AP) — A second person has died after a crush at a London concert venue last week. Police say Gabrielle Hutchinson was working as a security guard at the O2 Brixton Academy when Nigerian singer Asake was due to perform there on Thursday. The Metropolitan Police force said the 23-year-old died on Monday. Rebecca Ikumelo, who was 33, died on Saturday. A 21-year-old woman remains in critical condition. All three were in the concert hall’s foyer as a throng of people tried to force their way into the venue. The police force says detectives are reviewing footage, speaking to witnesses and conducting forensic examinations as part of a “large and complex” investigation.

