Air Force grounds entire B-2 fleet after emergency landing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has grounded its entire fleet of B-2 stealth bombers following an emergency landing and fire earlier this month, and none of the strategic aircraft will perform flyovers at this years’ college bowl games. A bomber experienced an in-flight malfunction on Dec. 10, forcing it to make an emergency landing at Whiteman Air Force Base in St. Louis, Mo., where it caught fire. The fire was extinguished and there were no injuries. Following the crash the Air Force decided to take a safety pause in flights for all B-2s in order to inspect them.

