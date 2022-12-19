Bringing a dog along for a holiday stay? Make sure to plan

NEW YORK (AP) — Traveling with dogs can be stressful. Throw in holiday home stays at one of the most chaotic times of the year and double that stress for humans and animals alike. That’s especially true when hosts have pets of their own. Dog owners should plan ahead and communicate freely with their hosts ahead of time. That’s to avoid spoiling the experience or, worst case, causing physical harm. Trainers say enrichment toys can help calm a pet in a new environment. So can toting along their crates if they’re already crate-trained. Introducing a dog to young children for the first time should be done slowly and carefully.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.