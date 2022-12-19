British PM wants to degrade Russian ‘capacity to regroup’

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — The British prime minister says the West should work to degrade “Russia’s capability to regroup” as it continues its war of aggression in Ukraine. Rishi Sunak cited in particular the drones that Iran has provided to Moscow. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also spoke by video link of the Iranian Shahed drones that Russia has been using to attack Ukraine. The leaders addressed a summit of the Joint Expeditionary Force in the Latvian capital Riga. The U.K.-led force is a group of 10 northern European nations designed to react more quickly in the event of regional threats.

