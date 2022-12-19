Croatia police find 10 migrants stuck in flooded border area

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police say they have pulled 10 migrants from freezing waters by the border with Bosnia. Police were alerted Sunday evening that a group of people were stuck in a flooded area around the Sava River after their small boat ruptured. The migrants previously had crossed the river from Bosnia but got stranded in flood waters some 50 meters (yards) away. Police said Monday that the Sava River on the border with Bosnia is dangerous and full of debris that can damage small boats that migrants use to cross. Last week, police in the same area said they had found six men from Afghanistan.

