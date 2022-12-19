Ex-attorney general acquitted in drunken driving case

Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who once served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, has been acquitted of drunken driving. A Lackawanna County judge on Monday acquitted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane of drunken driving and careless driving after a one-day bench trial in Scranton. The 56-year—old former attorney general was charged by Scranton police after she got into a minor car crash on March 12. Kane denied that she was intoxicated. Kane, the first woman and first Democrat to be elected attorney general, spent eight months behind bars for perjury and other counts.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.