Family of man killed by Atlanta officer grateful for charges

ATLANTA (AP) — The father of a man who was fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer said he is grateful for the indictment of the now-retired officer. Sung Kim was indicted Friday on charges including felony murder and involuntary manslaughter in the 2019 death of Jimmy Atchison. Atchison’s father, Jimmy Hill, said in a statement Monday that, “This is what we have been praying for, ever since that day Jimmy was taken from us.” It was not clear whether Kim had an attorney who could comment on the charges. Atchison was 21 when he was killed on Jan. 22, 2019, after an FBI task force that included Kim tried to arrest him for an armed robbery warrant.

