Mystery Nevada fossil site could be ancient maternity ward

NEW YORK (AP) — New research has found clues into a mysterious fossil site in Nevada, which may have been an ancient maternity ward for giant marine reptiles. The site is home to bones from dozens of ichthyosaurs — fishlike predators that could grow up to the size of a school bus. Scientists previously thought these creatures all died together in some dramatic event. But a study published Monday argues that the fossils added up over many years, as the creatures came back to the same place over generations to give birth. The bones are believed to be from the mothers and offspring that died there over the years.

