New Mexico city sued for hounding, harassing the homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico and others are suing the city of Albuquerque in an effort to stop officials in the state’s largest city from destroying homeless encampments and jailing and fining people who are living on the street. The lawsuit filed Monday accuses the city of violating the civil rights of what advocates describe as Albuquerque’s most vulnerable population. The lawyers claim Albuquerque has initiated a campaign in which city personnel hound and harass the homeless. City residents have complained that the homeless population has taken over city parks and that panhandling has become aggressive. Democratic Mayor Tim Keller’s office did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

