Prosecutors: Fraud fed Brooklyn preacher’s flashy lifestyle

NEW YORK (AP) — A Brooklyn preacher known for his close friendship with New York City’s mayor and a previous stint behind bars has been indicted for fraud and extortion. Prosecutors say Lamor Miller-Whitehead plundered a parishioner’s retirement savings to bankroll his flashy lifestyle. The Manhattan district attorney’s office also says he extorted a businessman by falsely claiming he could lean on city connections to make “millions” together. The wire fraud and extortion charges each carry a maximum of 20 years in prison. Defense lawyer Dawn Florio said “Bishop Lamor Whitehead is not guilty of these charges.” Prosecutors did not implicate New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and did not mention Miller-Whitehead’s ties to him.

