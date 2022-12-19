Russia may expedite launch of next space capsule after leak

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos says a coolant leak from a Russian space capsule attached to the International Space Station doesn’t require evacuation of the crew. But the space agency is keeping open the possibility of launching a replacement capsule, if needed. Roscosmos said Monday that a panel of experts will determine later this month whether the Soyuz MS-22 capsule can be safely used by the crew for a planned return to Earth or if it should be discarded and replaced. It said the leak resulted in higher temperatures inside the capsule but hasn’t affected its systems. Roscosmos says the next Soyuz is scheduled for a March launch but could be expedited, if necessary.

