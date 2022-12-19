Swedish court: Man wanted by Turkey cannot be extradited
By JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s top court has rejected a request to extradite a man wanted by Turkey, saying the crime the person is alleged to have committed is “not criminalized” in the Scandinavian country. The Supreme Court said Monday that there were “obstacles to extradition because it is a matter of so-called political crimes.” The court did not name in the man. However, Swedish media said he was Bulent Kenes. Turkey claims that he was co-responsible for the coup attempt in Turkey in 2016. NATO-member Turkey has been holding up bids by Sweden and Finland to join the military alliance, pressing for them to crackdown on groups it considers to be terrorist organizations and extradite suspects wanted in Turkey.