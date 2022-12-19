UN chief strongly hopes war in Ukraine will end in 2023

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief has expressed strong hopes that the Ukraine war will end in 2023. As for other global hotspots, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the Iranian government’s crackdown on demonstrators, urged all countries to fight terrorist threats from the extreme right, neo-Nazis and white supremacists, and called on the international community to tell Israel’s new right-wing government that “there is no alternative to the two-state solution.” In a news conference Monday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he sees no prospect of talks to end the war in Ukraine in the immediate future. But he called for everything possible to be done to end the devastating conflict by the end of 2023.

