Arizona judge allows GOP lawsuit over AG election to proceed

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge has ruled that Republican Abraham Hamadeh can proceed with his lawsuit challenging the results of the election for attorney general. Hamadeh lost the race by 511 votes in one of the closest elections in state history. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled Tuesday that Hamadeh can attempt to prove his case during a trial scheduled for Friday. Under Arizona law, he faces a high bar to prove that he would have won if not for errors in conducting the election. His lawsuit alleges among other things that problems with printers in Maricopa County led to a series of issues that disenfranchised voters.

