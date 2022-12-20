EXPLAINER: How Trump ignored advisers, spread election lies
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Associated Press
The executive summary of the U.S. House Jan. 6 committee’s report documents how former President Donald Trump was repeatedly warned by those closest to him that claims he had lost his reelection due to fraud were false. But Trump spread those lies, anyway. The summary also details how the claims were premediated. Even before the election, Trump insisted the only way he would lose would be by massive voter fraud. Some advisers told him to simply declare victory after the polls closed. After Election Day, he ignored his own attorney general, lawyers, campaign officials and Cabinet members to spread false information about voting machines, dead voters and election workers.