Gambling interests gave GOP group behind pro-DeWine PACs $1M

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Associated Press review finds that gambling interests positioning for lucrative business in Ohio’s developing betting landscape gave nearly $1 million to a nonprofit that helped Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine get reelected. Donations to the Republican Governors Association between January 2021 and this September from casino, slots, gaming and lottery companies and lobbyists often exceeded what the businesses could have given a candidate directly. Meanwhile, RGA’s campaign arm gave $2.2 million to pro-DeWine PACs, mostly during the competitive GOP primary. Contributors say their donations weren’t earmarked for DeWine. DeWine’s spokesperson says he doesn’t promise anything in exchange for donations, which would be illegal.

