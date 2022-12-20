How will asylum work after Title 42 ends? No one knows yet

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration has been conspicuously silent about how migrants should enter the United States when Trump-era asylum limits end, fueling rumors, confusion and doubts about its readiness. Many expect an online registration system. Migrants have been denied rights to seek asylum under U.S. and international law 2.5 million times since March 2020 on grounds of preventing COVID-19. The public-health rule known as Title 42 was scheduled to expire Wednesday until U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts ordered a temporary hold. The end of Title 42 is expected bring more migrants across U.S. borders.

