Italy: Parliamentary inquest eyed for missing ‘Vatican Girl’

ROME (AP) — Opposition lawmakers in Italy are seeking a parliamentary commission of inquiry into three cold cases that have consumed the Italian public’s imagination for decades. One of them is the 1983 disappearance of a 15-year-old that was highlighted in the Netflix documentary, “Vatican Girl.” Sen. Carlo Calenda said the aim of the inquest would be to pressure the Vatican to finally turn over everything it knows about Emanuela Orlandi’s disappearance to Italian law enforcement authorities, saying its longstanding official claim of ignorance was “hardly credible.” Orlandi vanished June 22, 1983 after leaving her family’s Vatican City apartment to go to a music lesson in Rome. Her father was a lay employee of the Holy See.

