Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California

FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California, jolting people awake, and thousands were without power afterward. No injuries were immediately reported following the earthquake, which occurred about 2:34 a.m. Tuesday near Ferndale, a small community about 213 miles northwest of San Francisco. Following the earthquake, more than 55,000 customers were reported to be without power in the surrounding area, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country. The earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, waking up thousands of people at 3:39 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage.

