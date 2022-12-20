Millennial Money: Is meal kit delivery still worth the cost?

Meal kit subscriptions shot up in popularity in 2020, but many customers don’t stay past the initial promotional period. Though a full-price subscription may be more expensive than going to the grocery store, the variety of recipes, convenience of delivery and enticing promotional prices may make a subscription worth the cost, even just temporarily. If you’re cooking for a larger household, looking to expand your recipe know-how, short on time or having difficulty accessing a grocery store, a meal kit could be worth the expense. When making your decision, consider how much you would otherwise spend on food, and how much you’re willing to pay for convenience and variety.

