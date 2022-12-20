No bail for Minnesota man accused of prepping to fight cops

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Bail has been denied for a Minnesota man authorities say was amassing an arsenal of guns to use against police before his arrest, and had idolized the person who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado last month. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright ruled Tuesday that no restrictions were sufficient to ensure that 20-year-old River William Smith would not pose a danger to public safety as he awaits trial on weapons charges. Smith did not speak or enter a plea during his detention hearing. Federal prosecutor Manda Sertich says law enforcement took Smith down before he could execute his plan.

