Not fare: Feds charge 2 in Russian hackers’ airport cab scam

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say a plot to move some cabs to the front of the line for passengers at New York’s Kennedy Airport was aided by Russian hackers who infiltrated an electronic taxi dispatch system. Two men who are both U.S. citizens were arrested Tuesday. Authorities say the men were arrested in Queens and conspired with Russian nationals to hack the dispatch system and move some taxis up in exchange for payments. An indictment in Manhattan federal court charged the men with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion. The charge carries a potential penalty of as many as 10 years in prison.

