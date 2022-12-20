Police, FBI plan update on deadly Indiana mall shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Five months after a 20-year-old man fatally shot three people at a suburban Indianapolis mall, police and the FBI could shed light this week on the gunman’s motive. The Greenwood Police Department and the FBI announced that they will hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss the July 17 shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. FBI spokeswoman Chris Bavender says the agency will provide an update on efforts to extract data from gunman Jonathan Douglas Sapirman’s cellphone and his laptop. Sapirman opened fire in the mall’s food court. An armed shopper fatally shot him shortly afterward.

