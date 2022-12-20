Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Postal Service says it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks in its fleet and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026. The moves is a major boost for President Joe Biden’s pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet. The post office said it is spending nearly $10 billion to electrify its aging fleet, including installing a modern charging infrastructure at hundreds of postal facilities and purchasing at least 66,000 electric delivery trucks. The White House hailed the announcement as a way to sustain reliable mail service to Americans while modernizing the fleet, reducing operating costs and increasing clean air in neighborhoods across the country.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.