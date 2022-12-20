Projects examining Richmond’s history win $16M in funding

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The former capital of the Confederacy has secured an $11 million philanthropic donation to build a new interpretive center city officials hope will someday be part of an ambitious, long-envisioned memorial campus honoring the memory of enslaved people. Richmond’s grant is among more than $16 million in total funding The Mellon Foundation is providing to recipients Virginia’s capital city for projects that are “examining, preserving and reimagining” its “rich historical narratives.” The New York-based nonprofit shared the news with The Associated Press ahead of a formal announcement Tuesday. Among the other grantees are a public art project, a museum and an initiative uplifting the story of a historically Black neighborhood.

