Robert Caro, Gottlieb and the mystic chords of memory
By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — They may be publishing most famous author-editor pairing. Historian Robert A. Caro and editor Robert Gottlieb have worked together for more than 50 years and collaborated on such classics as “The Power Broker” and “Master of the Senate.” In some ways, they are so close they know what the other is thinking. In other ways, they’re still getting acquainted. A new documentary, “Turn Every Page,” made by Gottlieb’s daughter traces the unique relationship of two men capable of disagreeing on so many things but united in making Caro’s books defining portraits of political power.