US to send $1.8 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine
By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials tell The Associated Press the U.S. will send $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a massive package that will for the first time include a Patriot missile battery and precision-guided bombs for their fighter jets. The package comes as the Biden administration prepares to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington. The aid is expected to be announced Wednesday. It signals an expansion by the U.S. in the kinds of advanced weaponry it will send to Ukraine to bolster the country’s air defenses against an increasing barrage of Russian missile strikes. The package will include about $1 billion in weapons from Pentagon stocks.