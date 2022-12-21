Kremlin warning: More US arms to Ukraine will aggravate war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin is warning that increasing the supply of U.S. arms to Kyiv will aggravate the devastating 10-month war ignited by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday that increasing Western weapon supplies “leads to an aggravation of the conflict and, in fact, does not bode well for Ukraine.” Peskov’s comments are the first official Russian reaction to news that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is heading to Washington for a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden. It would be Zelenskyy’s first known foreign trip since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion triggered a war that has killed thousands and laid waste to towns and cities across Ukraine.

